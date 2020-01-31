Carolyn Smith “Basta bullismo! Lo sfogo ecco il video

View this post on Instagram

STOP BULLYING Who does not take action approves what is happening or being written. This is my sincere opinion. Many people write to me and say “ just let it go, it’s not worth it”! Sorry… like hell I will let it go! First and foremost I want to thank everyone who has been supporting me for the past 4 and a half years. You all give me the forse and will to keep fighting cancer. Thanks a million! But now on to why I done this video. I am hitting out on the stupid and insensitive people out there that write pathetic comments which could have devastating consequences on fragile people fighting in this case, CANCER! But this can be applied to any situation, but I will be dealing with in another video later on. Luckily there are 99.9% people who write to me in a very positive way and I am ever grateful for that, but I am on the the 00.01% who don’t!!! This very small group have difficulty in themselves and hit out on others who they thinks the can bully around!!! They chose me and they chose right! I will in every way try to stop them before the can move on to hurt someone fragile. I just would like to thing these pathetic people done it without opening their mind and brain and hope they did not do it on purpose. But in the end of the day they did not think what the negative consequences it could cause. The damage it could cause. So I am happy it happened to me and I will try to sort out the best I can. I will help to get our voices working again and learn to smile…. and educate people to react ina strong way without being aggressive and fight back in a friendly way. Who is afraid to speak out, we will find your voice. This we will do together! I have been BULLIED MY WHOLE LIFE in different situations. I know very well how to defend myself very well. Remember che a BULLY IS A COWARD and be aggressive. he or she need to have a group of people around. Well we will do the same thing. We will stick together and ina positive way we will disarm these pathetic people. But this I will do later in another video. A little bit at a time we will learn more. Through educating ourselves and others we can make a change. I hope you all listen to my video to really