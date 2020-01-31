Carolyn Smith “Basta bullismo! Lo sfogo ecco il video

Nel suo sfogo Carolyn Smith, che sta vivendo la battaglia contro il cancro, ribadisce la sua disapprovazione verso coloro che fanno bullismo, ma lei dice basta
L’esperta di ballo britannica Carolyn Smith, volto famoso noto al pubblico televisivo perché ha fatto parte della giuria di “Ballando con le Stelle”, ha detto basta. Grazie al suo infinito coraggio è tornata a parlare e lo ha fatto attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram.
Ai suoi follower di solito in passato era solita aggiornarli sulla sua situazione e quindi far sapere loro come stava. Da tempo ormai lotta contro il cancro, e più volte è ricaduta ed è riemersa, ma non si è mai arresa. Stavolta ha deciso però di usare i social per lanciare il suo grido contro il bullismo.
Per farlo ha scelto di girare un video in cui condanna questo gesto che definisce ignobile e condanna anche coloro che lo fanno. Purtroppo negli ultimi anni questa piaga è in aumento e molto spesso anche virtualmente vengono lanciate offese verso persone fragili, che non riescono a difendersi. Carolyn Smith ha quindi voluto riportare l’attenzione su quello che è un problema sociale.
Carolyn Smith contro le persone che lanciano offese
La Smith ha ringraziato i suoi followers per il coraggio che le hanno dato in questi anni in cui ha combattuto la sua battaglia contro il cancro. E sono stati davvero tanti a sostenerla, ed è anche grazie a loro che ha ritrovato la fiducia.
Però ci sono state anche tante persone che le hanno lanciato offese e insulti, che lei però si è fatta scivolare addosso. Il suo pensiero però va a coloro che invece ne risentono di più, e si fanno complessi e non vivono per ciò che viene detto loro. Le cattiverie sul web sono tante e molti ne fanno un tale dramma da giungere al suicidio, perché non sopportano le frasi insensibili.
La Smith gira un grido per le dire basta al bullismo
La Smith nel suo video di dieci minuti ha lanciato quindi il suo grido contro il bullismo e dice anche agli altri che non devono tacere. Carolyn Smith ha dunque lanciato la sua protesta contro i bulli. Anche lei è stata una loro vittima, e ha confessato che per tutta la mia vita ha dovuto difendersi dai bulli.
Per lei questa gente è solo insicura di se stessa, magari ha vissuto insieme ad altri bulli e non conosce altri modi per comunicare. L’esperta di ballo ha affermato che presto girerà altri video per continuare la sua protesta.
View this post on Instagram
STOP BULLYING Who does not take action approves what is happening or being written. This is my sincere opinion. Many people write to me and say “ just let it go, it’s not worth it”! Sorry… like hell I will let it go! First and foremost I want to thank everyone who has been supporting me for the past 4 and a half years. You all give me the forse and will to keep fighting cancer. Thanks a million! But now on to why I done this video. I am hitting out on the stupid and insensitive people out there that write pathetic comments which could have devastating consequences on fragile people fighting in this case, CANCER! But this can be applied to any situation, but I will be dealing with in another video later on. Luckily there are 99.9% people who write to me in a very positive way and I am ever grateful for that, but I am on the the 00.01% who don’t!!! This very small group have difficulty in themselves and hit out on others who they thinks the can bully around!!! They chose me and they chose right! I will in every way try to stop them before the can move on to hurt someone fragile. I just would like to thing these pathetic people done it without opening their mind and brain and hope they did not do it on purpose. But in the end of the day they did not think what the negative consequences it could cause. The damage it could cause. So I am happy it happened to me and I will try to sort out the best I can. I will help to get our voices working again and learn to smile…. and educate people to react ina strong way without being aggressive and fight back in a friendly way. Who is afraid to speak out, we will find your voice. This we will do together! I have been BULLIED MY WHOLE LIFE in different situations. I know very well how to defend myself very well. Remember che a BULLY IS A COWARD and be aggressive. he or she need to have a group of people around. Well we will do the same thing. We will stick together and ina positive way we will disarm these pathetic people. But this I will do later in another video. A little bit at a time we will learn more. Through educating ourselves and others we can make a change. I hope you all listen to my video to really