Grave lutto per Chiara Ferragni, l’annuncio su IG: “I nostri cuori sono spezzati” (FOTO)

L’influencer Chiara Ferragni ha subito un grave lutto. Poche ore fa, sul suo profilo Instagram, ha pubblicato una foto molto commovente in cui sono raffigurate tutte le donne della sua famiglia. A lasciare la giovane milanese è la nonna materna. La donna si era ammalata due anni fa e da tempo combatteva contro una malattia.
Dopo tante lotte e tante sofferenze, però, l’amata nonnina ha deciso che fosse giunto il tempo di andare via e di smettere di soffrire. Il messaggio della moglie di Fedez è stato davvero commovente.
Muore la nonna di Chiara Ferragni
Alcune ore fa, Chiara Ferragni ha annunciato a tutta la sua community il grave lutto subito inerente la morte di sua nonna. Nel periodo della nascita del piccolo Leone, la madre della scrittrice Marina Di Guardo si ammalò. Per fortuna, la donna è riuscita a conoscere il suo pronipote, nonostante la sofferenza e il dolore. Ad ogni modo, dopo aver combattuto a lungo, la nonna di Chiara è andata via lasciando un vuoto incolmabile dietro di sé.
L’influencer ha pubblicato una foto in cui è presente lei, le sue sorelle, sua madre, sua nonna e il piccolo Leo. Con tale immagine, ha voluto dire addio ad una delle persone più importanti e significative della sua vita.
La moglie di Fedez ci ha tenuto ad evidenziare quanto la donna avesse lottato e fosse riuscita a tenere sempre alto il morale di figli e nipoti. In un momento così particolare, dove neppure i funerali possono essere gestiti con normalità, però, la parente della Ferragni è deceduta. (Continua dopo il post)
View this post on Instagram
The first photo of this slideshow is my favorite of our four generations together: Leo was barely 2 months old and I remember how beautiful It was to see him with you grandma, while it was unclear you’d ever be able to meet him since you got so sick while I was still pregnant. I remember watching you holding him and feeling so emotional I almost couldn’t keep my tears (and my sister Vale couldn’t ❤️). That’s why It was my last present to you the other day at the hospital, hoping it would make you feel better thinking about all the people that love you. Last night, after fighting for weeks like the strong woman you’ve always been, you decided It was time to go. And all our hearts are broken and we already miss you so much and It’s even hard to talk about it, or talk about you. Maybe in this diffucult time you thought it was better becoming our angel and protecting us from up there. I really hope so. What really breaks my heart is thinking about my mum right now losing her beloved mother in a time when not even regular funerals are allowed. Seeing them together at the hospital in these past three weeks made me realize once again how love, family and health are the only things that really matter. My mum is the most human person I know and I know grandma how proud you are of her everyday. Keep an eye on all of us and thanks for the best memories, we love you forever ❤️
Nonostante il grave lutto, il messaggio di sensibilizzazione
Chiara Ferragni, nella foto in cui ha parlato del grave lutto, ha ringraziato sua nonna e le ha chiesto di vegliare su tutta la famiglia. Naturalmente, i numerosi fan sono accorsi al di sotto del post in questione per porgere le più sentite condoglianze alla fanciulla. Inoltre, dopo poco tempo, Chiara ha voluto pubblicare anche un altro video molto importante per i suoi fan.
Tale contenuto è legato all’allarme Coronavirus. L’influencer, infatti, ha esortato tutti ad essere rispettosi di se stessi e del prossimo ed evitare di uscire di casa. Solo attraverso la collaborazione reciproca possiamo arginare questo grosso e serio problema.