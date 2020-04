Serie Tv, Dominic Purcell avverte: ‘Prison Break 6 si farà solo se…

View this post on Instagram

I get smashed with “when is #prisonbreak 6 happening”. What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made. Now with the horror of this #virus the calamity of it all drills inside me a new focus a steely resolve with PRISON BREAK 6– I’m very optimistic with #socialdistancing and a fierce adherence to expert opinion on how to beat this catastrophic unprecedented event, we all as one will be victorious over #coronavirus — corporations such as #netflix are desperate for content. The biggest gift all #artists #atheletes etc can give to you the people is entertainment so let’s get our fuckin lives back listen to the experts! I won’t comment on pb 6 until it is time. Be safe. Be smart. Be vigilant. Yours truly Dom.