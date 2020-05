Fedez a Chiara Ferragni, “Tette piccole, cuore grande…” (Foto)

View this post on Instagram

It’s my 33rd birthday today and I feel the happiest and most serene I’ve felt in years. I feel blessed to be surrounded by love, from my family, friends and people I know and from you guys, my online community which is incredible and never makes me feel lonely. All you guys and all these people make me feel special and loved, and these are the two things I need to be happy. Thank you for sharing so much of these wonderful years with me. I’m so emotional right now and I’m so grateful for each one of you who’s always cheered for me 🙏🏻 Life is made of small (or big) moments like these ❤️