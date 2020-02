“Allergica ai vestiti…”: Justine Mattera, senza biancheria intima, il seno trattenuto da una rete metallica [FOTO]

View this post on Instagram

Let me entertain you Let me make you smile Let me do a few tricks Some old and then some new tricks I'm very versatile And if you're real good I'll make you feel good I'd want your spirit to climb So let me entertain you We'll have a real good time Yes sir! We'll have A real good time! #gypsy #showgirllife #burlesque #lasvegas Ph @edland_man Jeweled BUSTIER and headpiece @idrissguelaiatelier @luxury_distribution Highwaisted sparkly Panty @svetamilano_official MUA/Hair @aniamelnikova Location @antoniogiussani @angelo.gioia1972